Spring Rodeo rolls into town April 28-29

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s time to dust off your cowboys hats and clean your boots!



It’s rodeo time again in High Prairie!



The High Prairie Agricultural Society hosts its Spring Rodeo April 28-29 at the High Prairie Agriplex. The show begins at 5 p.m. April 28 and at 2 p.m. April 29.



All the usual rodeo events will be held including saddle bronc, bareback, tie down roping, steer wrestling, team roping and barrels.



And, of course, the fan favorite – bull riding!



Junior events include novice horse riding, junior bull riding, junior barrels, peewee barrels, junior steer riding and junior breakaway roping.



Local events include local barrels for riders 16 years of age and under, and the popular mutton bustin’ for children six years of age and under. Helmets are required for all riders.



The stock contractor is JC & Company Rodeo Contractors and is assured to provide top quality stock for rodeo fans’ entertainment.



Admission at the gate is $15 for teens and adults, $5 for children six years of age and under, while children five years of age are admitted free with a parent.



Rodeo fans are being asked to support the Ag Society’s half-a-beef and half-a-pork raffles. The winners will be drawn after the show on April 29. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased at the rodeo.



The society thanks Siegfried Holleis for donating the beef and Johnny’s Sausage for donating the pork.