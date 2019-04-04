Spring Rodeo rolling into town April 27-28

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Rodeo fans can circle April 27-28 on their calendars for the first big show of the season.



The High Prairie Agricultural Society Spring Rodeo will be held at the end of April at the High Prairie Agriplex.



All major rodeo events will be held with J.C. and Co. Rodeo Contractors providing the stock. The rodeo is sanctioned by the Wild Rose Rodeo Association, and co-sanctioned by the Lakeland Rodeo Association.



Saddle bronc, bareback, steer wrestling and, of course, the crowd favourite – bull riding – are only part of the fun. Barrels, breakaway roping, team roping and tie down roping are also included.



Several junior events are also on the program including novice horse riding, junior bull riding, junior barrels, peewee barrels and more.



To add more of a local flavour to the rodeo, look forward to local barrels and mutton mustin’.



During intermission, enjoy the All Acceleration Trick Riders featuring Mackenzie Calhoon and Serene Pelster.



The Ag Society is raffling half a beef and half a pork, both cut and wrapped. Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased from any society member or at the rodeo. Sieg Holleis donated the beef and Johnny’s Sausage the pork.



Shows begin are April 27 at 5 p.m. and April 28 at 2 p.m. If needed, a slack will occur after the main performance April 27. Admission is $15 for teens and adults, $5 for children 6-12 years, and free for children five years and under if accompanied by a parent.