Spring Rodeo plays to packed houses



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Riders on horses and bulls were rocking and rolling at the ninth annual High Prairie Amateur Spring Rodeo held April 28-29.



Crowds watched all the action Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the High Prairie Agriplex, hosted by the High Prairie Agricultural Society.



Competitors battled in saddle bronc, bareback, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, team roping and ladies’ barrel racing. The rodeo was co-sanctioned by the Wildrose Rodeo Association and Lakeland Rodeo Association.



Junior riders competed in novice horse riding, junior bull riding, junior barrel racing, peewee barrels, junior steer riding, and junior breakaway roping.



Several local riders placed well:



Dawson Cardinal of High Prairie finished second in breakaway roping.



Kensie Herben of High Prairie finished third in junior barrels.



Ben Havell of Sunset House placed third in junior steer riding.



Colby Cox of High Prairie finished fourth in junior steer riding. He also competed in junior bull riding.



Braiden Sprowl of Kinuso and Dawson Cardinal of High Prairie placed fifth in team roping.



Several local riders competed April 28, the first day of the event:



In Ladies’ Barrel Racing, Brooke Montieth, the current 2017 High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen.



In Junior Barrel Racing, Keely Freeman of Driftpile, Kensie Herben of High Prairie, Nicole Williscroft of High Prairie, and Shelby Cook of High Prairie.



In Local Barrel Racing, Kaytlin Thompson of High Prairie and Owen Cardinal of Enilda.



Locals also competed on April 29, the second day:



In Novice Horse Riding, Jace Cox of High Prairie.



In Junior Steer Rrestling, Keely Freeman of Driftpile and Ben Havell of Sunset House.



In Junior Bull Riding, Brendan Smith of High Prairie and Blake Holleis of High Prairie.



In Junior Breakaway, Dawson Cardinal and Owen Cardinal of Enilda.



In Ladies’ Barrel Racing, Marie Ochran of High Prairie and Molly Marquardt of High Prairie.



In Junior Barrel Racing, Owen Cardinal of Enilda.



In Team Roping, Ryan Sprowl and Thomas Sprowl of Kinuso, Braiden Sprowl of Kinuso and Dawson Cardinal of Enilda, and Dwayne Kreiger and Bucky Sprowl of Kinuso.



In Bull Riding, Chris Williscroft of High Prairie, and Jessie Havell of Sunset House.