Letter – Spot the danger before play

A few years ago, I made a decision that would change my life forever.



I was playing by the railway tracks with my friends when I decided to hop onto a moving train. I fell off and my left leg went under the wheels. Doctors tried to save my leg but they couldn’t.



As a member of The War Amps Child Amputee [CHAMP] Program, I’m spreading the safety message and sharing my story in a new video, PLAYSAFE: Don’t Let it Happen to You.



With the help of seven other young amputees, I warn kids to spot the danger before they play and to be aware of “mean machines” like lawnmowers, trains, boats, cars and farm equipment.



If I could say anything to kids who are thinking of jumping onto a train or playing near the railroads because it seems like fun or just because your friends do it, don’t do it!



As the weather warms up and kids spend more time outside, I encourage everyone to help me pass on the PLAYSAFE message. Please take some time to watch or download the video free-of-charge online at waramps.ca/playsafe.

Kennedy Rhodes,

Calgary