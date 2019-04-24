Sportsmen show delights

Thousands attend popular show and sale

Brothers from High Prairie have fun with toy guns at the craft show and sale. Left-right, are Lucas Calhoon, 5, and Jonathan Calhoon, 10.

Richard Froese
South Peace News

Several thousand people attended the 18th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportman Show held April 13-14.

The High Prairie Fish and Game Association hosted the popular event. Attendance was similar to last year, between 4,000 and 4,500, says Darrell Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee.

“We had one of our best shows for sales for vendors, so we did well,” Basarab says.

“We got lots of good reviews from vendors and people who attended.”

Vendors and visitors travelled from all over Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

He is delighted with the support, considering other gun and sportsman shows that weekend were held in Dawson Creek and three in Alberta.

Plans are already underway for the 19th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show in 2020 set for April 18-19.

  • Two men from Valleyview get ready for spring and mowing lawns with a riding lawn mover. Left-right, are Jeff Merrill and Tyler Pepper.
  • Ron Doetzel, owner of Ron Doetzel Ornaments, of Woking, shows his metal art and ornaments created with horseshoes and leg hold traps.
  • Creative and unique wood crafts by Laurence Strebchuk, of High Prairie, were popular. Left-right are Strebchuk, Shawn Lovequist, and Leah Lovequist, of Slave Lake.
  • Dave Booth Taxidermy, of Kinuso, showed many mounted wild game. Above, business employee Brody Teale holds his son, Jackson Teale, 4.
  • Free meat samples were popular at Heart River Sausage and Meat Services. Standing left-right, are owner Blaine BeBeau, Kevin Dube, Addison Dube, 8, Stephanie Dube, of High Prairie, and Lorriann BeBeau.
  • Redwater River Ranch sold elk, bison and pork meat, Standing left-right, are Cole Williams, Sophie Williams, 5, and Shantelle Williams. Their tasty products sold well.
  • EC Bar Ranch near High Prairie showed its variety of adventures throughout the year. Standing left-right, are William Lizotte and Teresa Yanishewski, of High Prairie, and EC Bar Ranch co-owner Denise Drefs.
  • Rustic signs and posts were shown by a couple from Athabasca. Left-right, are Bill Derosier, and Val Derosier.
  • Hailey Sniezek, 7, of Grande Prairie, is excited to get in the driver’s seat of a quad on display by The Honda Shop in High Prairie. A little boy dreaming of driving a machine! Definitely a hunter or recreation enthusiast in the making!
  • Two young children enjoy fishing for prizes in the fish pond. Left-right, are Leah Claydon, 6, and brother Travis Claydon, 8, of Valleyview.
  • Many shoppers bought outdoor wear at 3Boys Outdoors, of Thorsby. Standing left-right, are Darla Hyslop, Don Hyslop, of Slave Lake and owner Vicki Oberg. Hunters must be properly equipped from head to toe for safety’s sake.
  • Men made various sounds with devices on display by Northern Country Custom Game Calls, of Wetaskwin. Standing left-right, are Asif Majid, of High Prairie, business owner Dave McLaughlin and Adam Charchuk, of Joussard.
  • Plenty of hunting and fishing signs were for sale by Carol Ost, of Clairmont, owner of Carol’s Rustic Creations. Indeed, there was something to buy for everyone!
  • The High Prairie Wilderness Camp promoted the upcoming fourth summer season of youth camp. Standing left-right, are Stephen Strebchuk and Leif Harbidge. Spaces for the camps are nearly full.
  • Glamour and Gear was one of the High Prairie gun dealers at the show. Standing, left-right, are Shannon Greff, of Grimshaw, Robin Sabo, of High Prairie, and store owner Tracy Sherkawi.

