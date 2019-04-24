Sportsmen show delights

Thousands attend popular show and sale

Brothers from High Prairie have fun with toy guns at the craft show and sale. Left-right, are Lucas Calhoon, 5, and Jonathan Calhoon, 10.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several thousand people attended the 18th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportman Show held April 13-14.



The High Prairie Fish and Game Association hosted the popular event. Attendance was similar to last year, between 4,000 and 4,500, says Darrell Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee.



“We had one of our best shows for sales for vendors, so we did well,” Basarab says.



“We got lots of good reviews from vendors and people who attended.”



Vendors and visitors travelled from all over Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.



He is delighted with the support, considering other gun and sportsman shows that weekend were held in Dawson Creek and three in Alberta.



Plans are already underway for the 19th annual High Prairie Gun and Sportsman Show in 2020 set for April 18-19.