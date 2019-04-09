Sportsman Show attendance to top 5,000 – organizers

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Excitement is building for the 18th annual High Prairie Gun and Sports Sportsman Show, April 13-14.



The High Prairie Fish and Game Association hosts the event at the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre.



“We have another sold-out show,” says Darrell Basarab, who chairs the organizing committee.



“There will be lots to see and do for everyone.”



Organizers predict the event will draw up to 5,000 people over the weekend.



About 150 exhibitors will travel from all over Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.



The show includes a variety of recreation, boats, all-terrain vehicles, lawn and garden and local organizations and businesses.



“It’s not just an outdoor sportsman show,” Basarab says.



“We will have lots of home-based businesses, local organizations, crafters and artists.”



A free shuttle service will also be available both days.



People can park at Day’s Inn and take the bus to and from the event.



The show starts on April 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues on April 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Admission is $5 per person each day.



Three guns will be given away in the show’s raffle. Prizes include.



– First prize – a Remington Versa Max 12-gauge shotgun with black synthetic stock.



– Second prize – a Henry Big Boy .357 magnum rifle.



– Third prize – a Ruger 10/22 .22 LR takedown rifle.



A two-day fishing trip for two to Prince Rupert donated by Hook IN Ain’t Easy Sport Fishing Adventures will be given away in a separate draw.



Tickets for both draws are $5 each and available in High Prairie at NAPA Auto Parts, Allan’s Welding, Martin Deerline, Glamour & Gear, POPS Home Hardware and the UFA gas bar.



A dinner will be held on April 13 at Edmo Peyre Hall at the rodeo grounds.



Items are also being accepted for a silent auction.



Tickets are available for adults for $20, ages 10-14 for $10 and free for children 9-and-under.



Organizers welcome more volunteers for the event. To volunteer, phone Rob Pardell at [780] 523-6527.



For more information, phone Basarab at [780] 507-0051 or association president Leo Forseille at [780] 523-1550.