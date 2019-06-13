Sport Shorts

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Fun for all promised at Triangle

The Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle is celebrating Canada Day by taking a step back in time.

After breakfast from 8-10 a.m., an Ecumenical Church Service occurs from 10:30-11:30 a.m.

A variety of events combining old-fashioned fun and current activities begin at 10:30 a.m. and continue until 4 p.m.

Demonstrations of how things were made long ago include a flour mill, threshing, blacksmithing and rope making. A sawmill demonstration is also included.

There will be plenty of activities for children and youth. A potato sack race, apple bobbing, doughnut eating contest, nail dropping, egg and spoon race, and jeans hanging will complete the fun. A jumping castle will be on site for the smaller children.

The always popular antique tractor parade occurs at noon where viewers can see machines of the past along the route.

A flea market will allow visitors to browse through items and the museum will be open to enjoy.

And don’t forget the lumberjack competition beginning at 4 p.m.!

Admission is free to all events this year except for breakfast [$5] and supper [$15 for adults, $10 for youth aged 6-12, under six years for free].

4-day jamboree to rock Triangle

It’s already been six years of music, dancing and fun.

The seventh annual Hoedown Jamboree is set to go at Triangle July 25-28 which brings the best in music to the Triangle Pioneer Threshermans grounds 15 km west of High Prairie.

Music and dancing in a covered stage highlight the four days of fun. Music will be contributed by up to 30 amateur bands and is primarily classic and old-time country, traditional fiddle, gospel and bluegrass.

Everyone is reminded this is an alcohol-free event.