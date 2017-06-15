SPN wins editorial award

SPN Staff

Jeff Burgar’s editorials have earned South Peace News top marks in the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Competition.

South Peace News placed first in its circulation class [1,100-1,999]. It marks the eleventh time the paper has won an AWNA award for editorial pages since 1990.

South Peace News also placed first in 1990 and second in 2000, 2002, 2007, 2009 and 104. Third place finishes were awarded in 1997, 2005, 2010 and 2012.

Burgar’s March 2, 2016 editorial on job creation, and his Aug. 31 editorial on town council’s decision to not send a rep to an economic development committee meeting, caught the judge’s eye.

South Peace News has now won 37 AWNA awards in its history.

South Peace News has also won five awards for editorial writing in the Canadian Community Newspapers Association competitions. Burgar won third place for Best Local Editorial in 2013 while the paper placed second for Best Editorial Pages in 2008 and 2014, and third in 2010 and 2012.

South Peace News has won 41 CCNA awards in its history, and 78 AWNA and CCNA awards overall.