SPN wins 4 awards

SPN Staff

For the fourth time in its history, South Peace News has won awards in all four categories in the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association Better Newspapers Competition.



AWNA announced its winners May 31 in Red Deer. South Peace News placed first for Best Sports Section, second in Best Overall and Best Front Page, and third for Best Editorial.



The awards mark the second straight year South Peace News has won awards in all four categories. The paper also placed in 2010 and in 1990 when it won each category.



South Peace News competes in the 1,100-1,999 circulation class.



South Peace News has now won 90 awards in its history including 45 AWNA awards and 45 Canadian Community Newspapers Association awards.