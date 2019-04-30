SPN sweeps AWNA awards nomination

SPN Staff

South Peace News is receiving four more awards from the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association at the end of May.



An e-mail from the AWNA head office April 25 informed South Peace News it has placed in the four major categories for awards in its circulation class: General Excellence, Best Editorial Page, Best Front Page and Best Sports Pages.



Last year, South Peace News placed first in General Excellence and second in the other three categories.



The win swells South Peace News’ AWNA awards total to 45 in its history. Coupled with the 45 awards won in the national contest offered by the Canadian Community Newspapers Association, the grand total is 90.



South Peace News has now won AWNA awards in eight straight years and 12 of the last 13 years.



CCNA awards will be announced later this spring.



South Peace News has won either an AWNA award or CCNA award in 29 of the last 30 years since 1990.



“We strive to publish a quality newspaper and consistency is something we strive for,” says publisher Mary Burgar.



“We are pleased the judges continue to recognize the effort staff put in.



“And, of course, all this is not possible without support from the community and our advertisers, and we thank them for that.”