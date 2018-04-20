SPN awards list reaches 85

SPN Staff

South Peace News will be receiving four awards from the Alberta Weekly Newspapers Association at its convention on June 1.



High Prairie’s newspaper received notice from AWNA on April 13 that it placed in all four categories in its circulation class including General Excellence, Best Editorial Page, Best Front Page, and Best Sports Pages.



Each newspaper in the competition was asked to submit one entry from May 2017 and one from October 2017 for judging.



The number swells South Peace News’ total to 85 provincial and national awards in its history including 41 AWNA awards and 44 Canadian Community Newspapers Association awards.



South Peace News has placed first 16 times in various AWNA categories, second 11 times and third 10 times.



The achievements include 11 awards for Best Editorial Page, 10 for Best Sports Section, eight for Best All-Round, and three for Best Front Page.



South Peace News has also been recognized for excellence at the national level. Ten times the newspapers has placed in the Best Sports Pages category, and nine times in the General Excellence category.



Five awards at the CCNA level now mark 17 times South Peace News has won awards for editorial writing.



South Peace News has also placed 10 times in the Best Christmas Issue [now renamed Best Holiday Issue] including first three times. AWNA has no category for Best Holiday Issue.