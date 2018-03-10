Splash park proposed for Jaycee Park



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Plans for a splash park have started with a trickle of support at an organizational meeting Feb. 25.



Initial steps to raise money in 2018 were laid out during the meeting, hosted by the High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board.



“We’re at the stage to raise funds in 2018 to get the ball rolling and then work on the project next year,” recreation director Lori Matthews says.



Only four citizens attended the meeting, including two from the newly formed High Prairie Multiplex Committee.



The next splash park meeting is scheduled for March 20 at 7 p.m. at the Town of High Prairie civic building as a joint meeting for the two projects.



Matthews says many people have expressed interest to help lead the project. She expects more people to attend future meetings.



“The recreation board has spearheaded the splash park to be part of a major revitalization project for Jaycee Park,” Matthews says.



A washroom facility has also been proposed as part of the splash park project, she notes.



Preliminary research estimates the cost of the splash park at $300,000.



Funding of $12,826 have been deposited in a capital reserve account and earmarked for the splash park, Matthews says.



More than $12,000 was raised at a Ladies Night last April, with another similar event planned for May although no date has been confirmed.



An assessment study will also be developed to determine the needs of the community for the project, she says.



“It seems we’re getting a lot of younger families,” Matthews says.



“Every recreation facility you have in the community is a draw for new people to come to our region.”



Funding for the project would also be supported by volunteer work and in-kind resources and grants, Matthews says.



Adding features to Jaycee Park would enhance the surrounding area and be a good connection to the Elks RV Park.



Many residents have expressed that the park is under-utilized and has great potential, she says.



People have suggested improved walking trails, a dog park, and community gardens, all of which could enhance the park.



“Bringing them together, revitalizing of the park can happen quickly,” Matthews says.



For more information on the project, contact Matthews at [780] 523-3988, or send an e-mail to director@highprairierecreation.com or aquatic director Gayla Arams at [780] 523-4224, or e-mail to water@highprairierecreation.com.