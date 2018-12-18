Spirit shines at Santa Claus Parade

S. Andrew’s School mascot Andy was a popular fellow aboard the school’s float. Andy was spreading his usual good cheer.

Many new entries – all of them overflowing with Christmas spirit – highlighted the 14th annual Santa Claus Parade Nov. 30.

The parade rolled down Highway 2 to the applause of about 1,000 people Nov. 30. The parade is a tradition of High Prairie Light-Up celebrations hosted by the High Prairie Community Beautification Association.

“I thought it was one of the best parades ever, and I was happy to see so many new entries,” says Beautification chair Chris Clegg.

“The only downer was the founding member of the parade, Ann Bankey, was unable to attend. She would have loved to see this!”

Bankey organized the first Santa Claus Parade in High Prairie in 2005 and had to step aside this year for health reasons.

The parade has steadily grown. In the first few years, barely a half dozen entries braved cold and snowy weather. However, the last four years has seen in excess of 14 entries each year. This year, there were close to 20.

Highlights of the parade included the lead procession from the High Prairie Fire Department, and High Prairie Air Cadets. A school, Coyote Acres 4-H Club, a few churches, and several businesses entered.

A special entry was the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Queen, who was joined by four former queens.

And, of course, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus, to the delight of young and old!

“It was an awesome parade,” said Lesser Slave Lake MLA Danielle Larivee after it was over.

  • Frosty couldn’t wait to get to school to see all the children! Frosty hopped aboard a High Prairie School Division bus and waved to children.
  • We’re not sure how fast a goat could deliver Santa’s presents but no matter! Navada Caouette, left, and Teagan Barnes-Roberts showed their spirit and dressed up a goat named Powerful for the parade.
  • Coyote Acres 4-H entered a miniature horse dressed with antlers! Left-right are Kolten Krystal, Konnor Killoran and Konner Krystal. The horse didn’t mind the slight snowfall, neither did 4-H members.
  • The High Prairie Girl Guides enjoyed the warm evening and the parade. Left-right are Danielle Supernault, Honey Auger and Sasha Gauchier.
  • Tribal North had a string of three vehicles entered in the parade. It was necessary to carry the huge inflatable Santa on one of its trucks.
  • The current and a few former Elks Pro Rodeo Queens added a touch of royalty to the parade. Left-right are: 2011 queen Michelle Henkel, 2010 queen Jessie-Lee Martin [nee Caouette], current queen Sarah Neill, 2009 queen Kaylee Pitts [nee Gauchier], and 2012 queen Samantha Stokes.
  • High Prairie Victory Life Church entered the Santa Claus Parade and had a cutout horse pulling a sleigh in front.

