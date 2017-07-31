Spectacular parade kicks off rodeo

“The Biggest Little Parade in the Peace” promises to be another spectacular event this year.

The High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo Parade kicks off with the annual parade at 11 a.m. Dozens of entries make this parade truly the best in the Peace Country, bar none! Everyone, whether they are businesses, community organizations, or personal entries, put their best effort forward. Each year, dozens of colourful floats, cowboys and cowgirls dressed in their finest, along with their horses, friendly mascots, and a fleet of fire trucks, all make the kickoff of the rodeo a perfect way to begin festivities.

This year’s parade on Aug. 1 is back to its original route. Meet at E.W. Pratt High School to start the event.

This year’s parade entry rules and prize money sees no change. Why change a good thing? Thousands of people can’t be wrong.

The one addition people can look forward to is that the Elks are partnering with the High Prairie Sesquicentennial Committee. Each entrant will get a commemorative Canada 150 flag.

To enter the parade instead of just watching it go by, just grab a sign-up sheet at the Elks Rodeo office. Organizers encourage early entries at $10 each but ask everyone to please register early to make things run smoother. Entries will be accepted at the starting point. Please arrive by 10:30 a.m.

The General category includes everything from a school club or group to a service club, cultural club or community organization. There is space for non-profit organizations, musical organizations, clowns and novelty acts.

Cash prizes will be awarded in three classes: General, Classic Cars and Children’s. In General and Classic Cars, first place gets $300, second $100 and third $50. In the Children’s category, first place wins $50.

Please remember:

* Do not throw candy from your float; this year a $100 fine will be imposed with proceeds forwarded to the High Prairie Fire Department;

* Give the person in front of you plenty of space; even though the horses in the parade will be well-trained and have experienced riders on them;

* Don’t do anything to startle, frighten a horse.

Join the fun at this year’s parade before heading out to the rodeo grounds!