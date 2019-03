Richard Froese

South Peace News

A speaker scheduled to talk in High Prairie about praying and voting for government has been cancelled.



Rob and Fran Parker of the National House of Prayer were scheduled to speak at High Prairie Victory Life Church on March 20.



“Due to health reasons, the meeting with Rob and Fran Parker has been cancelled,” Victory Life Church Pastor Luc Portelance says.



The Parkers completed half of their Pray Alberta Tour where they were scheduled to speak in 13 communities.