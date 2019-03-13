Speaker to share value of voting in elections

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Provincial and federal elections are set for 2019 and many people may wonder how to vote.



High Prairie Victory Life Church hosts Rob Parker, founder of the National House of Prayer in Ottawa, on March 20 at 7 p.m.



“He will share about our responsibilities in the role of government, the importance of voting and the impact of prayer,” Pastor Luc Portelance says.



Everyone is welcome to the event at Victory Life Church on 52 Avenue.



“Rob will present key issues through a non-partisan view to inform people how to vote responsibly,” Portelance says.



“He will also teach us how to pray for our government as the 2019 elections draw near.”



Parker and his wife Fran are touring Alberta in March.



“We also want to encourage more people to vote,” Portelance says.



He has supported Parker’s ministry since it started in 2005.



When he pastored in McLennan, he led a group to Ottawa in 2006 for a week-long stay.



“Prayer is going to change Canada,” Por- telance says in a story in the Falher Smoky River Express on Dec. 6, 2006.



“God wants us to be an influence in our nation and communities.”



Thousands of Christians have prayed in the halls of government through the ministry.



“Our heart is to establish an ongoing positive Christian presence in Canada’s capital,” says Parker.



“We desire to help mobilize informed and sustained prayer for all government leaders and the decisions they make.”



Parker has a passion to support and pray for all governments.



“We seek to help build a bridge between our government leaders and caring Christians across Canada,” Parker says.



For more information, phone the church at [780] 523-3398 or e-mail hpvictorylifechurch@gmail.com.