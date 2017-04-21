South Peace News Wins Best Holiday Edition

SPN Staff

South Peace News’ Christmas edition has won the Canadian Community Newspapers’ Association award for Best Holiday edition, Under 3,999 Circulation.

It was one of two awards South Peace News received after results were released April 18. The paper also placed third for Best Website, in the same circulation class.

The first place win marks the third time South Peace News has won the Black Press Trophy, and tenth time since 1999 the paper has placed in the top three.

“Our staff tries really hard each year to publish a quality and enjoyable Christmas issue,” says publisher Mary Burgar.

“We thank our advertisers, and the cooperation we get from the community and local schools to make this possible.”

South Peace News also placed first in 2004 and 2009, second in 1999, 2001, 2003 and 2011. Third place awards were also presented in 2008, 2013 and 2014.

The Website award is the first time South Peace News placed in the category. Since the date of the Website was submitted for judging, many improvements have been made to make it better.

South Peace News has now won 41 CCNA awards since 1990, including 24 of the last 27 years.

“We are proud to achieve such success as judged by our peers in the industry,” says Burgar. “To remain so consistent for so long is something we can be proud of.”

South Peace News has also won 36 Alberta Weekly Newspapers’ Association awards in its history.

In total, South Peace News has now won 77 CCNA and AWNA awards.