Sondrup 5th in the province

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Five badminton players from E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie competed in the provincial championships May 3-4 in Calgary.



Malcolm Sondrup placed fifth overall in senior boy’s singles in teh A Event.



Jayden Rothwell and Bjork Vink-Halldorson won silver medals in junior mixed doubles after placing second on the B side and 10th overall.



Grace Pardell and Andres Scarborough placed 12th overall in senior mixed doubles and fourth place on the B side.



“All players have put a lot of time and effort into their season, in a short period of time,” says coach Cody Rudnick, who was assisted by Natasha Martens.



“They should all be very happy with their placements in provin- cials, since it is not something every athlete gets to experience.”



Sondrup graduates after playing badminton since Grade 7.



“Throughout my badminton career, I learned the value of working hard and not giving up when giving up is the easiest thing to do,” Sondrup says.



“That mindset resulted in finishing fifth in the province, which I am proud of.



“I am extremely grateful for even the opportunity to play sports and can’t thank my coach and parents enough for the endless support and health.”



Provincials were in Calgary, hosted by Nelson Mandela High School and Bishop McNally High School.