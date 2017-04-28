Clegg’s Corner – Someone else will have to lead the charge

Chris Clegg

Editor, South Peace News

The lack of an effective lobby for renal dialysis services in High Prairie from the Lesser Slave Lake Health Advisory Council is alarming.

Consider the following. Linda Hughes, chair, Alberta Health Services Board, wrote the following in the 2015-16 annual report regarding their role:

“Gathering information and public input about health, health needs and health services for residents of the communities we serve.”

And…

“Providing advice to Albert Health Services regarding health issues, health needs and health priorities, access to health services, the promotion of health…”

The issue of renal dialysis services in High Prairie has been raised time and time again. It would be expected our concerns are being brought forward by this council.

Or so we thought.

As chair, Ken Matthews wrote the major concern in the region is mental health, especially in the Wabasca area.

Here are the other concerns quoted in the report:

“Lack of medical support in the Red Earth area is an issue that has been raised at a number of our meetings.”

Other concerns:

– ambulance garage in Wabasca;

– physical therapy services in Slave Lake is crowded and small;

– bike helmets in Slave Lake.

– mental health issues throughout the region.

Renal dialysis is mentioned in the report, as a need in their community by the Bigstone Health Commission, not High Prairie. I repeat, not High Prairie.

The report ends, “We are grassroots volunteers listening to our rural and urban friends, family and neighbours, generating two-way conversation with the intent of improving health programs and service available to our residents.”

So what happened to our concerns about renal dialysis treatment? We need to ask why this issue is not being forwarded by this council.

Remember, Hughes writes they are relying on these boards to bring forth local concerns. The fact is, if they are not being brought forward, they will not be acted upon.

At least there is some squawking from local media [me], town and county councils, and a few groups in the region. Apparently, their efforts are not being heard by this council because it isn’t important enough to include in the annual report. That is how far off the radar screen it is!

Bike helmets in Slave Lake was mentioned, however!

I have no desire to demean anyone for wanting increased and/or better services. Mental health is a major issue. Time and time again, the High Prairie area has proven its needs for renal dialysis services to be at or near the top in the province. I agree with Matthews that it is a need, not a want but the issue does not even merit a mention from him in the annual report!

If this lobby is going to move forward, I suggest we are gong to receive very little help from this council, unless there is a drastic change in attitude.

It is imperative that the town and county councils, as well as the First Nations and Metis councils, lead the charge. If the issue is not worth a mention in the annual report, which is in part supposed to highlight needs, we certainly can’t rely on them to lead any effective effort.