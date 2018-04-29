Soccer plays waiting game



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Wet, unplayable fields still covered in snow have delayed the start of the season for the High Prairie Minor Soccer Society.



“We are uncertain about the season at this point,” president Angie Halverson says.



“We’re actually unsure of a lot of things.”



Registration is scheduled for April 25 at Freson Bros.



“From there, we’ll wait for the fields to dry and then decide a start date,” Halverson says.



Minor soccer at St. Andrew’s School usually begins in early May and has attracted up to 200 children in past years.



Games are played Monday and Wednesday nights from 5:15-7:30 p.m.



All games are weather permitting.



The season usually wraps up in the middle of June.



For more information about minor soccer, contact Halverson by phone at [780] 291-0133 or e-mail to ang.halver- son@gmail.com.