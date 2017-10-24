Joussard School – Snow a welcome site for students

Phoebe Giroux

Joussard Reporter

Greetings from Joussard School! This is Phoebe Giroux once again, bringing you our news. Going around from classroom to classroom, I found out that lots of interesting things have been happening.

Our kindergarten students are learning all about community workers. One of the Lakeshore Police officers came in to talk to them about her job and this afternoon [Oct. 12] they will learn about fire safety from a fireman. The students are finding this to be very interesting and they are thinking that they might like to do these jobs when they grow up.

In Grade 1, our students are learning all kinds of things with scary Halloween music. Did you know that you can learn to count and to read while you are singing about pumpkins and ghosts?

Students in Grade 2 are happily learning about the democratic process as they vote on what kind of party they should have in their celebration of the hundreds of Dojo points that they have earned. There are fabulous ideas that they get to choose from: pizza party, cake party, piñata party, and cat party. What is a cat party? Well, it’s when you come to school dressed as a cat, of course!

In Grade 3, our students are learning so much through their Cree Culture class. They love this class and look forward to going there. This week, the students learned how First Nations and Metis people dry wild meat and use it as an important part of their food. Now the kids are building little wooden dry meat racks to show what they learned. Learning can be lots of fun!

Our Grade 4 students are very busy expanding their writing skills. Using Halloween as a theme, the students are producing some very scary tales. This class has also been practicing for our month-end assembly as they are responsible for each part of it.

In Grade 5, our students are wrapping up their study of electricity. They had a great time forming a human closed current. With everyone holding hands, they were able to light up a hand held device. More fun learning!

Our Grade 6 students are learning so much about the process of democracy as they get ready for a mock election. They also reported that they are using their creativity in making hot air balloons out of tissue paper.

Although some people aren’t crazy about the snow, most of our students are greatly enjoying it. We are all learning respect through the snow as we learn to never destroy anyone else’s snow creation.

Thanks for reading my report. I’ll be back next week.