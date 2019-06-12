Snipers win silver in Calgary

The Snipers pose after winning their silver medals in Calgary.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A team comprised of hockey players born in 2010 from the South Peace and Smoky River regions won silver medals at the Can-Am Showdown in Calgary May 17-20.



Overall, the Snipers won two of five games, including a thrilling 5-4 overtime win in the semi-final against the Edmonton Stealth when Easton Doran scored an unassisted effort.



The Snipers won their first game in the four-team round-robin format over the Edmonton Can-West Cobras. However, they lost 4-2 to the Stealth and 8-2 to the Calgary Complete Athletes.



With each team making the playoffs, the Snipers defeated the Stealth in overtime in the semi-final. Doran scored three goals including the OT winner, while Myles Hicks and Jaxson Fournier added the others.



In the final, the Snipers lost 9-8 in overtime to the same Complete Athletes team that crushed them earlier in the tournament.



The Snipers trailed 4-1 in the first period but tied the game before the end of the period.



In the second, the Snipers continued their strong play taking a 7-6 lead.



In the third, the Snipers fell behind 8-7 but Fournier tied the game 8-8 with 2:38 left to send the game into overtime.



But, Mac Warawa scored an unassisted goal to give the Complete Athletes the win.



Doran and Fournier each scored three goals to lead the Snipers while Samson Anderson added the other.



Aaron Froment was the head coach of the team. Mark Fournier, Nathan Doran and Ryan Hicks were assistants.



Froment says the team was formed to have one last fling to end the season instead of playing spring hockey and was geared more toward fun than willing.



He adds forming the team was also a test to see if there would be any interest in operating spring hockey to the end of May in 2020.



Froment, who has coached minor hockey for 14 years, plans on pitching his idea to the town and county councils.