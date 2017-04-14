Slow down and save lives – reduce injuries

Spotlight Staff

Motorists are advised to drive at safe speeds in a province-wide campaign.

Nearly one in four fatal collisions involves unsafe speeds, states a news release from the provincial government dated April 4.

Driving even a few kilometres over the posted speed limit can reduce your ability to deal with circumstances you may not expect and lessens the effectiveness of seatbelts and other safety devices such as airbags and side impact beams.

“The faster you are driving, the less time you have to react to anything unexpected,” Transportation Minister Brian Mason says.

“Safe speed is an important aspect of traffic safety, along with safe vehicles, safe road users and safe infrastructure.

“We all share the responsibility to prevent injuries and deaths on Alberta’s roadways.”

Demerit points for speeding range from two points (exceeding the posted limit by less than 15 km/h) to six points (exceeding the posted limit by more than 50 km/h).

Fines for speeding also double when workers are present in construction zones.

This includes workers on or near the road who are operating heavy equipment or doing other work in the construction zone.

“The consequences of speeding can be devastating and it’s just not worth it,” says Insp. Steve Daley, acting OIC of Traffic Services for Alberta RCMP K Division.

“Speed limits exist because they save lives.

“Even the best of drivers won’t be able to react to potential hazards on the road when travelling at higher speeds.

“Drivers need to respect the speed limits and drive according to traffic and weather conditions, to make sure everyone gets home safely.”

Facts about Speeding:

-Between 2010 and 2014, 451 people in Alberta were killed and 11,753 were injured in collisions involving unsafe speed.

-Motor vehicle collisions were the second leading cause (after falls) of head injury hospital admissions.

-In the past 10 years, there was an average of 1,274 convictions each year for speeding more than 50 km/h over the speed limit.

-Motorists must slow to 60 km/h, or less if the posted speed is lower, when in an adjacent lane passing emergency vehicles or tow trucks stopped with their lights flashing.

Fines for speeding in those circumstances double.

-A vehicle travelling at 50 km/h takes 37 metres to stop, while one moving at 110 km/h needs 126 metres to stop, nearly three times the distance.