Skaters stage a dazzling display of dance

Guest skaters Annika Behnke, left, and Kole Sauve drew huge applause from the crowd for their speed and skill. Behnke, 9, and Sauve, 11, take every advantage they can to practice in Donnelly, Clairmont, Peace River or High Prairie.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Skating Club concluded its season with the year-end Ice Carnival March 9.



This year’s theme A Blast From the Past featured mostly solo performances, which allowed each skater to truly highlight the skills achieved during a year of practice.



The show also included three guest skaters from Grande Prairie: Kyra Sauve, Kole Sauve and Annikah Behnke.



Awards were presented at intermission. Tenley Cunningham won Most Improved Canskater for always trying her best at practice and always coming to lessons with a smile.



Nala Palisoc was awarded the Canskater-of-the-Year for always being on time, having a smile, putting forward her best effort, and for always being eager to learn a new skill.



Coach Kennedi Strebchuk presented the Star Skate Award to Alna Dipenaar. She was recognized for always encouraging her fellow club members to do their very best, and for her passion for skating. She is also always polite and respectful to her coaches.



Nadean Crooks was awarded the Volunteer-of-the-Year Award for always having the best interest of the club at heart. She spends hours and hours setting up and making sure the annual Pie in Your Face fundraiser is a success. She also books ice times, test days, private lessons, and competitions.



Declan Lamarche and Liam Rich were presented with the Preschool-of-the-Year awards.



Coaches were also recognized for their efforts during the season.