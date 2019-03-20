Skaters stage a dazzling display of dance

Guest skaters Annika Behnke, left, and Kole Sauve drew huge applause from the crowd for their speed and skill. Behnke, 9, and Sauve, 11, take every advantage they can to practice in Donnelly, Clairmont, Peace River or High Prairie.

Chris Clegg
South Peace News

The High Prairie Skating Club concluded its season with the year-end Ice Carnival March 9.

This year’s theme A Blast From the Past featured mostly solo performances, which allowed each skater to truly highlight the skills achieved during a year of practice.

The show also included three guest skaters from Grande Prairie: Kyra Sauve, Kole Sauve and Annikah Behnke.

Awards were presented at intermission. Tenley Cunningham won Most Improved Canskater for always trying her best at practice and always coming to lessons with a smile.

Nala Palisoc was awarded the Canskater-of-the-Year for always being on time, having a smile, putting forward her best effort, and for always being eager to learn a new skill.

Coach Kennedi Strebchuk presented the Star Skate Award to Alna Dipenaar. She was recognized for always encouraging her fellow club members to do their very best, and for her passion for skating. She is also always polite and respectful to her coaches.

Nadean Crooks was awarded the Volunteer-of-the-Year Award for always having the best interest of the club at heart. She spends hours and hours setting up and making sure the annual Pie in Your Face fundraiser is a success. She also books ice times, test days, private lessons, and competitions.

Declan Lamarche and Liam Rich were presented with the Preschool-of-the-Year awards.

Coaches were also recognized for their efforts during the season.

  • Junior skater Keyla Kerr shows the grace figure skating provides during a duet with Kennedi Strebchuk [not shown].
  • Annikah Behnke spins quickly during her Guest Solo. She delighted the audience with her Interpretive Solo.
  • CanSkate 2 skaters, left-right, are Jordan Teynor and Julene Wilkinson, coached by Danielle Cutrell.
  • Junior skater Jennifer Grey dances her Free Skate Solo. Grey recently met skating legend Elvis Stojko.
  • Junior skater Kali Wong, 8, completes her Free Skate Solo. She has taken up the sport with enthusiasm.
  • The carnival ended with a Coach Performance from Kennedi Strebchuk, who is leaving after the season.
  • Take a bow – a well-deserved bow! The Canskate Group 3 danced to What I Like About You. Left-right are Jaxon Wilkinson, Liv Willier, Michelle Osa-Izeko, coach Kennedi Strebchuk, Sungaie Duwana and Ares Courtoreille.
  • Alna Dipenaar recently moved to High Prairie from South Africa and quickly grew to enjoy skating. Above, she performs her Free Skate Solo.
  • Junior skater Havyn Stout gracefully performs her Free Skate Solo. She continues to work diligently to pass her Star 1.
  • Senior skater Katelyn Lambert skates her Interpretive. She attends school in Donnelly and earned three gold medals at an earlier competition.
  • Guest skater Krya Sauve, 14, attends St. Joe’s Catholic School in Grande Prairie. She was three when she began skating.
  • Canskate Group 1 skater Jullisa Wilkinson is all smiles while skating to Walking on Sunshine. She has this move down pat!
  • Liv Willier is all “heart” during the Canskate Group 3’s dance to the music of Don’t Stop Believing. The group is coached by Kennedi Strebchuk.
  • Senior skater Maddison Winterburn performs her Intrepretive Skate. Her best memory is landing her flip and lutz jumps on the same day.
  • Strange-looking “creatures” with big ears jumped onto the ice to perform – well – Jump! Left-right are Preschool Group skaters Declan Lamarche and Bradley Robinson.
  • Preschool Group skaters were ready to bring the house down with their guitars to the sound of Queen’s We Will Rock You. Left-right are Bradley Robinson, Declan Lamarche and Sebastian Cayanong.

