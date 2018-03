Skaters from the High Prairie Figure Skating Club attended the StarSkate Competition [Totem Invitational] in Fort St. John Feb. 16-18 and returned home with several medals. In addition to the skaters above, other medal winners were: a silver medal for Maddy Winterburn in Introductory Interpretive; a silver medal for Danielle Cutrell in Star 3 Solo; a silver medal for Kelsey Keay in Star 4 Solo; and a gold medal for Katelyn Lambert in Pre-Introductory.