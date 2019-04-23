Sixties Scoop survivors share stories

The Sixties Scoop National Exhibit was in Gift Lake on April 12. Left-right, are Gift Lake Metis Settlement administrator Tammy Anderson, residents Vernon Laboucan and Don Cardinal, and Sixties Scoop Society of Alberta president Adam North Peigan.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A special Sixties Scoop exhibit in Gift Lake Metis Settlement on April 12 offered a time to reflect and heal.



The Bi-Gewin; Truth Telling from the Sixties Scoop National Exhibit was held at Gift Lake Community Hall.



The Sixties Scoop Society of Alberta is leading the tour.



“It was a very emotional day because of the many stories that were shared within Metis settlements,” president Adam North Peigan says. “I hope we can come back soon.”



The Sixties Scoop refers to a time when an unknown number of Indigenous children were taken from their parents and communities by child intervention services and placed with mostly non-Indigenous families.



About 30 people attended the exhibit, Gift Lake Metis Settlement administrator Tammy Anderson says.



Several people took part in a sharing support circle April 13.



“We heard that many people did not know about the Sixties Scoop and those who knew, assumed that nobody in Gift Lake was affected,” Anderson says.



They used terms such as ‘enlightened’, ‘educated in the history of our people’, ‘anger at the thought of kids having to go through the atrocities of the scooping of children and placed in non native homes.’



She says a lot of good came out of the exhibit.



“People were eager to learn how they can help survivors cope and how they can help educate people of that part of our history so that it is not forgotten,” Anderson says.



Participants showed many mixed emotions, she says.



“The exhibit was a great snapshot of what those survivors experienced,” Anderson says.



The executive of the Metis Settlements General Council participated to support the society and survivors.



“We also had the support of Alberta Health Services who generously allowed some staff to be on hand as support to the survivors,” Anderson says.



The exhibit showcases 12 Sixties Scoop survivors, who share their stories and their atrocities of how they grew up while being a permanent ward of the government adopted away.



“The Sixties Scoop affected all Indigenous communities and Gift Lake and the High Prairie area are no different,” society vice-president Sharon Gladue says.



Peigan, Gladue and director Herb Lehn shared their stories during the day.



“No matter what happens in life, you need to learn to find the good lessons in those life moments,” Lehr says. He was taken away from his family in Calling Lake in 1962 as a young boy and spent 14 years in 12 different foster homes.



The exhibit encourages people to support survivors.



“You change the world one heart at a time, to support someone,” Lehr says.



He says government needs to do more.



“Canada needs to own its shame for what they did to Indigenous people,” Lehr says.



He says the government needs to transfer child welfare authorities over to Indigenous government.



No records state exactly how many children were apprehended.



“Lawyers inform us that there were more than 125,000 Sixties Scoop survivors and only 25,000 of us left,” Gladue says.



The Sixties Scoop impacted the survivors is several ways.



For more information, visit the society website at www.ssisa.ca.