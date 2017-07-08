Shopping spree winner discovers time sure flies

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Fifty seconds goes by very, very quickly.

Just ask Darlene Johnson, winner of The Grocery People’s Fresh Giveaway [High Prairie Super A’s] shopping spree.

Johnson raced around the Super A store to fill her cart with $364.32 in just under one minute on June 26.

“I shop here all the time,” says the happy winner.

Johnson planned to load up on cheese and meats – a good choice seeing they were bigger ticket items. Spree winners are limited to two items each and $500 in total prize value.

“I know where everything is,” says Johnson.

So when “start” was signaled, she raced to the dairy section, then meats.

“Fifty seconds sure goes by fast,” she noted after the spree.

TGP’s contest invited customers to shop at the store. They were given stickers to fill out cards. When a card was filled, it was entered into the draw. Each of TGP’s 15 stores had one shopping spree winner.

Other prizes were up for grabs including a vacation, a $10,000 cash prize winner, free groceries and prize discounts, a barbecue, and $25 grocery gift cards.

Local winners of the gift cards were Kim Hubar, Martha McDermott, Shirleen Okimaw and Candace Pruden. Okimaw was also a gift card winner last year.