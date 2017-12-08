Shopping, shopping everywhere at Light-Up

A tour around High Prairie on Nov. 24 saw many businesses and organizations holding special sales and events at High Prairie Light-Up. The Lesser Slave Watershed Council hosted cookie decorating, Marigold Enterprises held a Christmas Market, the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce served snacks at a meet-and-greet at O’s Treats, the sixth annual Christmas Extravaganza home-business fair was held at the Elks Hall downtown, and popcorn was sold during the Santa Claus Parade by youth at High Prairie Victory Life Church. Later, at the church, they sold sold chili and soup. Businesses also were kept busy with sales and shopping opportunities late into the evening.