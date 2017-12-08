Shopping, shopping everywhere at Light-Up

Jeanne Jahnert, left, admires the Christmas crafts made by Beth Cunningham, right, at the Marigold Christmas Market.

A tour around High Prairie on Nov. 24 saw many businesses and organizations holding special sales and events at High Prairie Light-Up. The Lesser Slave Watershed Council hosted cookie decorating, Marigold Enterprises held a Christmas Market, the High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce served snacks at a meet-and-greet at O’s Treats, the sixth annual Christmas Extravaganza home-business fair was held at the Elks Hall downtown, and popcorn was sold during the Santa Claus Parade by youth at High Prairie Victory Life Church. Later, at the church, they sold sold chili and soup. Businesses also were kept busy with sales and shopping opportunities late into the evening.

 

The Lesser Slave Watershed Council hosted cookie decorating on Nov. 24. In front, left-right, are Macy Meneice, 5, Rebecca Stewart, 8, Natalie Stewart, 11, Vanessa Stewart, 8, and Gillian Blackhurst, 9. Standing in back, left-right, are watershed executive director Meghan Payne and watershed co-ordinator Kaylyn Jackson.
The Christmas Farmers’ Market held by Marigold Enterprises had plenty to purchase. Marigold support worker Lois Dunn, left, and Michael Loyie, show lots of treats.
Dressed in Christmas attire, Monika Butler, of Slave Lake Natural Alternatives, sells products at the sixth annual Christmas Extravaganza home-business fair at the Elks Hall downtown.
Yvonne’s Kitchen was another popular vendor at the Marigold Christmas Market. Left-right, are Bernice Willier, Susanne Boulanger and Heidi Sanders.
Three Generations Creations was one of several vendors at the sixth annual Christmas Extravaganza home-business fair at the Elks Hall downtown as part of Light-Up. Left-right, are Samantha Hollingshead, Sophia Donahue, 4, Barbara Johnson, Holley-Shae Donohue and Lucy Donahue, 2.
The High Prairie and Area Chamber of Commerce served snacks at a meet-and-greet at O’s Treats. Left-right, are chamber president Jennifer Zatko, business employee Grace Pardell and O’s Treats owner and chamber director Tina Ostermeier.

