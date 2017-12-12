Richard Froese

South Peace News

A shelterbelt program is returning to Big Lakes County after it was terminated about four years ago.

At its regular meeting Nov. 29, council replanted the program, limited to 1,500 seedlings and a $3,500 purchasing budget as recommended by agricultural fieldman Sheila Kaus.

“My hope is that producers will find shelterbelts are beneficial and will buy seedlings,” she says.

One council member questioned shelterbelts.

“I see a lot of farmers have taken out their shelterbelts,” says Reeve Ken Matthews, who asked about the purpose of shelterbelts.

Council they heard the reason.

“They were designed for soil conservation, and they help with water retention, pest control and promote county beautification,” Kaus says.

In 2013, the federal government cut the Prairie Farm Rehabilitation.

“With that decision a 100-year-old shelterbelt program was discontinued and farm producers began having more difficulty sourcing trees to install shelterbelts,” Kaus says in a report to council.

“While some of the gap left by the end of the seedling program has been filled by greenhouses and nurseries, oftentimes producers are unable to source enough trees to install a shelterbelt or the cost is too prohibitive for them to do so.”

The program would be accessible to all county residents and a waiting list would be created for people from out of county if seedlings are available.

“Establishing a shelterbelt program gives residents more options when considering high-volume purchases for agricultural shelterbelts that are not available when sources from ornamental species or landscape varieties of trees are utilized,” Kaus says.

“The species would vary and when we shop around, we will try to get the biggest bang for our buck.”

She says the program will not compete with local greenhouses.

“Landscape and ornamental species will not be selected,” Kaus says.

The Agricultural Service Board initially approved the request for decision on Sept. 8 and proposed to start the program in fall 2017, but then decided to restart the program in 2018.

Funding and the program will be reviewed annually.