Shantz and Hamelin win High Prairie Open

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Tyler Shantz and Judy Hamelin were the top winners at the 47th annual High Prairie Open at High Prairie and District Golf Club on Aug. 20-21.

“We had 76 golfers, but we were hoping for 100,” says tournament co-ordinator Anita Cunningham.

Last year, the tournament attracted 81 golfers as competition was strong.

“A three-way playoff was required for the men’s first flight,” Cunningham says.

“Everyone had a good time and the rain held off just in time.”

Here’s a rundown of winners in the men’s flights.

Championship flight – 1. Tyler Shantz (148), 2. Lee Hunt (151), 3. Trent Lizee (153).

First flight – 1. Taylor Hunt (160), 2. Bryce Cunningham (160), 3. Ira Gladue (160)

Second flight – 1. Vince Cunningham (163), 2. Jonathan Belyan (164), Rick Lukan (166).

Third flight – 1. Andy Gauchier (164), 2. Michael Thunder (170), 3. Steven Matthews (172).

Fourth flight – 1. Earl Ominayak (176), 2. Tim Johnston (177), 3. Arnold Gauchier Jr. (180).

Fifth flight – 1. Ken Gauchier (200), 2. Ray Willier (203), 3. Peter Laderoute (204).

Sixth flight -1. Rick Guttinger (224), 2. George Bennett (232), 3. Noel Ashley (233).

Here’s a rundown of women’a flights.

Championship – 1. Judy Hamelin (173), 2. Allyson Gauchier (181), 3. Jackie Gauchier (182).

First flight – 1. Karen Lemay (200), 2. Denise Lamouche (203), 3. Randi Gauchier (212).

Second flight -1. Christina Lukan, 2. Angela Mutter (236), 3. Laurel Gauchier (240).