Sesquicentennial loses Gilroy as council rep

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Unless he has a change of heart, the Town of High Prairie’s Sesquicentennial Committee will be soon be short another member.

Councillor Brian Gilroy announced at council’s Feb. 28 meeting he will be resigning at the next meeting.

“I’m not in total agreement with how things are progressing,” he said.

Earlier, he cited his disapproval with money being given for hockey provincials, because town council had already given a donation.

Gilroy’s impending resignation will leave the committee three members short. Council has three members on the committee, with five at-large members.

Council is currently advertising for two new at-large members. The deadline to apply is March 15. Members will serve until the end of 2017.

Council will deal with a replacement for Gilroy when his resignation becomes official.