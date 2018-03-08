Letter – ‘Serious misunderstanding’ in sending so many to Halifax

I read with interest your article in the High Prairie South Peace News, dated Feb. 21, 2018, page 5, “Halifax trip may cost area taxpayers $80,000 plus”.



This has to be a very serious misunderstanding as we taxpayers of Big Lakes County and the Town of High Prairie are confident that we elected responsible citizens to represent our interests and be our financial stewards.



I am very confident that our councillors realize it does not take a baseball team to attend a meeting or a conference to bring information back that may benefit our town or region.



Our elected officials are of sound mind, possess healthy emotions, recognize sincerity and bare integrity to make responsible judgments.



Our councillors fully understand the challenges we taxpayers face on a daily basis and are working their very best to watch the bottom line, on our behalf and constantly guided by a sound code of ethics.

Diana M. Oliver,

High Prairie