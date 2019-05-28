Sentencing set for record cocaine bust

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Kapawe’no man will be sentenced May 30 for a record cocaine bust for High Prairie RCMP.



Branden Douglas McLeod 36, was scheduled for trial in High Prairie provincial court May 23 when the matter was set over.



Local lawyer Harry Jong spoke as an agent for McLeod’s lawyer, David Wolsey.



“He wants to adjourn this to May 30 for guilty pleas,” Jong said as he read a letter from Wolsey.



Federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy confirmed the instructions.



“He will plead guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking and one of the firearms charges,” McCoy said.



“We have a joint submission for sentencing.”



McLeod was charged by police with possession, five counts of unauthorized possession of firearms and contravening regulations and one count of breaching conditions.



High Prairie RCMP Integrated Drug Unit and Lakeshore Regional Police Service seized nearly 300 grams of cocaine valued at about $28,000 on June 11, 2018 in the Kapaweno First Nation and Grouard area.



Police executed a search warrant and seized the cocaine, along with two assault rifles and two shotguns, says a report from High Prairie RCMP