Sentencing postponed, lawyer suggesting discharge

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An RCMP officer charged with assaulting a police officer and impaired driving last June will wait another two months for her sentence.



Anita Lee Doktor appeared in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 14 when she was scheduled to be sentenced.



However, sentencing was postponed for Doktor, who was a corporal with McLennan RCMP when she was charged in the incident that occurred June. 1.



She formerly served with High Prairie RCMP.



“The matter is adjourned to May 1,” Judge R. Marceau decided.



Doktor’s lawyer, Shannon Gunn Emery, was not present, but provided a letter read by local lawyer Harry Jong.



“Defence and the Crown are in agreement to put the matter over,” said Jong, who spoke as an agent for Gunn Emery.



“Her instructions don’t say why.”



She also wrote in a letter read in court Oct. 15 that she is applying for a discharge as part of sentencing.



Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich supports the request to delay sentencing.



“This matter involved an out-of-town judge.”



Doktor allegedly “struck” an officer in the chest, Hurich said in court Oct. 1.



Police were called to a convenience store where a person saw a woman drive into the parking lot, exit the vehicle and enter the store, reads a news release from RCMP K Division.



“The complainant suspected the individual was impaired by alcohol but was unsuccessful in convincing her to turn over her vehicle keys.”



High Prairie RCMP responded to assist.



Officers recognized the suspected impaired driver as Doktor who was charged for impaired driving.



She pleaded guilty on Oct. 15 to assaulting a peace officer.



Gunn Emery said on Oct. 15 in a letter that she expects sentencing may take up to three hours.



Doktor pleaded guilty on Sept. 24 to driving a vehicle with a blood alcohol content over 80 mg. She was suspended from driving a vehicle for one year for that guilty plea.