Sentencing postponed for police officer

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An RCMP officer charged with assaulting a police officer and impaired driving last June will wait another two months for her sentence.



Anita Lee Doktor appeared in High Prairie provincial court Feb. 14 when she was scheduled to be sentenced.



However, sentencing was postponed for Doktor, who was employed as a corporal with McLennan RCMP at the time after being transferred from High Prairie.



“The matter is adjourned to May 1,” Judge R. Marceau says.



Doktor’s lawyer Shannon Gunn Emery was not present, but provided a letter read by local lawyer Harry Jong.



“Defence and the Crown are in agreement to put the matter over,” says Jong, who spoke as an agent for Gunn Emery.



“Her instructions don’t say why.”



She also said in a letter read in court Oct. 15 that she is applying for a discharge as part of sentencing.



Crown prosecutor Petter Hurich supports the request to delay sentencing.



“This matter involved an out-of-town judge,” Hurich says.



Doktor “struck” an officer in the chest, Hurich said in court Oct. 1.



Police were called to a convenience store where a person saw a woman drive into the parking lot, exit the vehicle and enter the store, says a news release from RCMP K Division.