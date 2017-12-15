Court Docket – Sentenced man disregards court orders, says Crown

H.P. court docket

Dec. 13, 2017

Judge D.R. Shynkar

A 46-year-old Enilda man will spend the next month in jail for various charges including assault to his common law wife.

Trevor Lee Henry was sentenced to 45 days for assault, uttering threats, failing to comply with a court condition and for breaching conditions when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 20.

He was credited for 11 days served in the Peace River Correctional Centre.

Henry assaulted his common law wife in an argument when he held her by the arms and neck on Oct. 25, Crown prosecutor Haydn Shook says.

“He did not attempt to choke her,” Shook says, noting that her arm and neck were bruised.

Henry then returned to her residence on Nov. 28 just after midnight when he breached an order to stay out of a two-block radius of his common law’s residence.

He was also intoxicated, against another court order.

Henry returned to the residence later on the same date.

A resident of the neighbouring apartment suite reported the noisy argument to RCMP.

Later, Henry was holding a knife when he encountered that other male.

He claimed the neighbour took his boots into his apartment.

Henry didn’t know what he said as a threat because he was intoxicated, duty counsel Harry Jong says.

He says he realizes he has to do something about his alcohol problem Jong adds.

“Mr. Henry shows complete disregard for court orders,” the Crown says.

Henry asked that time be served on weekends at the High Prairie RCMP detachment.

However, Judge D.R. Shynkar says the detachment no longer accepts prisoners to serve time on weekends.

Neither does the Slave Lake RCMP, federal Crown Cameron McCoy adds.

“It all arises from spousal abuse,” Shynkar says.

Henry expressed remorse.

“I am ashamed of the charges,” Henry says.



– – – – – – – – –



Lanny John Morin, 40, of Falher, was fined $500, plus a $150 surcharge, for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana and $200, plus a $60 surcharge, for possession of magic mushrooms and $115 for transporting liquor.

He was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Aug. 23 as police discovered 1.25 grams of methamphetamine, 2.45 grams of magic mushrooms and drug paraphernalia, including a small scale and baggies, federal Crown prosecutor Cameron McCoy says.

“Meth is a serious problem in this area and more serious than cocaine,” McCoy says.

Morin was also fined $115 for transporting liquor after people found an open bottle in the vehicle.

“Baggies and a scale support trafficking, but it was for personal use,” the judge says.

Duty counsel Jong says Morin used the drugs when he faced a difficult time.

“He does mushrooms because it takes the edge off of him,” Jong says.

Two charges of possession of a controlled substance were dropped by the Crown for a female cc-accused after Morin admitted to being solely guilty for the crime.

“He agrees to take full responsibility,” McCoy says.



– – – – – – – – –



Clayton C. Badger, 42, of Sucker Creek, was sentenced to probation for nine months for causing a disturbance and four counts of failing to comply with an undertaking.

He was intoxicated at High Prairie Dental Clinic on Oct 20 and remained there until he was apprehended by RCMP, the Crown says.

Badger breached other conditions when he was intoxicated at Hendry’s Licence on Nov. 21, Super-A Foods on Nov. 26 and Freson Bros. on Nov. 28.

“He has difficulty abiding by conditions and difficulty with drinking,” the Crown says.

Badger appeared from Peace River Correctional Centre on closed-circuit television.

Duty counsel Jong says the accused is eager to conquer his alcohol addiction.

“It’s difficult for him not to drink,” Jong says.

“He thinks it may be time he went to a treatment centre.”

The judge fully agrees.

“You’re 42, it’s high time you went for treatment,” Shynkar says.

“You must be tired of going to jail and it’s a bad idea for you to drink.”



– – – – – – – – –



Connor Henry Adrian, 24, of Prince George, B.C., was fined $1,000, plus at $300 surcharge, for driving a vehicle with a blood-alcohol content exceeding 80 milligrams.

He registered breath sample of 150 mg. when he was stopped by High Prairie RCMP on Sept. 26, the Crown says.

“He lost his job because he lost his licence,” duty counsel Jong says.

Adrian was automatically suspended from driving for one year.



– – – – – – – – –



Darin Auger, 47, of Grouard, was fined $2,875 for driving a vehicle without insurance and $345 for driving while suspended.

He was taking a vehicle for a test drive and found out it did not have any insurance when police stopped him, says duty counsel.

“When you test drive a vehicle, always be sure you find out before that it has valid insurance,” the judge says.

