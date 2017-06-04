Seniors Week celebrations begin June 1

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Senior’s Spring Tea will kick off events June 4-9 when the region celebrates Seniors Week.

The High Prairie Municipal Library hosts the tea, which begins at 2 p.m. and runs until 4 p.m. Tea and a small dessert will be served to patrons by library staff and volunteers at beautifully decorated tables. The library also tries to provide local entertainment, but it was unconfirmed at press time.

The next day, June 5, events sponsored by Big Lakes Family and Community Support Services begin. A Wellness Information Fair will be held at the High Prairie Legion Hall from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Lunch and refreshments will be provided. Service agency and healthcare service providers usually make up the bulk of the fair’s participants, each with information for seniors on various programs and services. Organizers also invite businesses to showcase their products and/or services to seniors.

The Legion is again the venue on June 6 for lunch and bingo. Soup and chowder will be served from noon to 1 p.m. with bingo following.

June 7 is the Lakeshore Lunch at Joussard. Each year, FCSS rotates the lunch among south shore locations. A delicious lunch is served and prizes given to people attending.

The June 5-7 events conclude FCSS’s participation in Senior’s Week events. For more information on their events, please call [780] 536-0062.

June 8, High Prairie Pleasantview Lodge holds its wiener roast and games day from noon to 2:30 p.m. The roast goes rain or shine. It is the eighth year Pleasantview has hosted the roast.

Senior’s Week concludes June 9 with two events.

First, the Town of High Prairie and High Prairie and District Regional Recreation Board are co-hosting a Senior’s Barbecue. Details have yet to be finalized.

At 2 p.m. the Park Theatre sponsors a movie at 2 p.m. with pop and popcorn provided.

Senior’s Week is held each year to honour and recognize the senior citizens for all they have contributed to the region, past and present.