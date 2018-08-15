Seniors take a swing in golf tournament



Richard Froese

South Peace News

Veteran golfers showed their skills in the annual Sir George Bennett Seniors’ Golf Championship at High Prairie and District Golf Course on Aug. 9.



“We had 32 golfers and George Bennett was the oldest golfer at 96 years,” says tournament co-ordinator Dylan Barrons.



Last year, the tournament drew 38 and 42 in 2016.



Here’s a rundown of the results for the men:



Men’s 50-59 flight – 1. Vince Cunningham (83), 2. Carl Willier and Robert Nieman (84).



Men’s 60-69 flight – 1. George Dashkewytz (75), 2. John Giroux (80).



Men’s 70-plus flight – 1. Brian Bliss (77), 2. Doug Flett (82), 3. Gord Collins (85).



Here’s a rundown of women’s results.



Women’s 50-59 flight – 1. Judy Hamelin (78), 2. Eileen Billard (93), 3. Denise Lamouche (97).



Women’s 60-69 flight – 1. Hazel Laboucan (96), 2. Therese Giroux (103), 3. Dianne Willier (104).



Other special prizes were given away.



Carl Willier won the men’s long putt on hole 7.



Eileen Billard won the women’s long putt on hole 7.



Doug Flett won the men’s 70-plus closest to the pin on hole 4.



Joe Badger won the men’s 50-59 closest to the pin on hole 4.



George Dashkewytz won the men’s 60-69 closest to the pin on hole 4.



Hazel Laboucan won the women’s 60-69 closest to the pin on hole 2.



Eileen Billard won the women’s 50-59 closest to the pin on hole 2.



Peter Laderoute won the men’s longest putt on hole 6.



Judy Hamelin won the women’s longest putt on hole 6.



Dianne Willier won the women’s longest putt on hole 1.



Labatts Collins won the men’s longest putt on hole 1.



Judy Hamelin won the women’s 50-59 longest drive on hole 8.



Hazel Laboucan won the women’s 60-69 longest drive on hole 8.



Bernie Poloz won the men’s 70-plus longest drive on hole 8.



John Giroux won the men’s 60-69 longest drive on hole 8.



Joe Badger won the men’s 50-59 longest drive on hole 8.



The junior tournament was cancelled when just five golfers registered, Barrons says.



Upcoming, the golf club hosts the 49th annual men’s and women’s High Prairie Open on Aug. 18 and 19.