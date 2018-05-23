Senior bowler wins Bowler-of-the-Year award

Robert Lemay, left, was one of two winners of the Bowler-of-the-Year award. The male and female bowler with the highest single each year is named the winner, and given a cheque for $1 for each point. Lemay rolled a 339. Carla Auger, not shown, rolled the women’s high single, 293. Presenting the award is Kristin Callio, league manager, on behalf of the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture. Recent winners are as follows:
The Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture held its bowling awards banquet for the two seniors leagues and single day league on May 3. High single, triple, and average bowlers were recognized and trophies awarded for the league champions and rolloff [playoff] champions. This year, a rare feat occurred when a male bowler from the senor league won the high single and Bowler-of-the-Year award. Robert Lemay’s high single, 339, won him the award.
The Thursday Senior League high scorers are shown above. Left-right are: Gary Keay, men’s high triple, 587, and men’s high average, 170; Mary Almonte, women’s high single, 259, women’s high triple, 627, and women’s high average 173; and Robert Lemay, men’s high single, 263.
Hi Five won the Thursday Senior League title. Left-right Arne Johansson, Mary Almonte, Janet Lemay and Gary Keay. Missing is Vivian Peters. The team also placed third in the A Event Rolloffs.
The Pinsnappers won the B Event 2017-18 Rolloff title. Left-right are Alicemary Olansky, Robert Lemay and Michelle Tomkins. Missing are Mario Sonico and Mel Somera.
Aces Standing won the A Event 2017-18 Rolloff title. In the front row, left-right, are Mary Almonte and Danielle Anderson. In the back row, left-right, are Arne Johansson, Lyle Stewart and John Folkins.
The Lucky Strikes won the Monday Day League title. Left-right are Marlene Severson, Eileen Will, Ruby Walker and Charlene Johansson. Missing is Ashley Stuart.
The Monday Day League high scorers are shown above. Left-right are: Mary Almonte, women’s high single, 249, women’s high triple, 606, and women’s high average 159; and Robert Lemay, men’s high single, 339, and men’s high triple, 726. Missing is men’s high average, Mel Somera, 177.