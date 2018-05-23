Senior bowler wins Bowler-of-the-Year award



The Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture held its bowling awards banquet for the two seniors leagues and single day league on May 3. High single, triple, and average bowlers were recognized and trophies awarded for the league champions and rolloff [playoff] champions. This year, a rare feat occurred when a male bowler from the senor league won the high single and Bowler-of-the-Year award. Robert Lemay’s high single, 339, won him the award.