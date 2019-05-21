Second municipal barbecue planned

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

There will be two, not one, municipal barbecues again this year.



High Prairie town council decided at its meeting May 14 to hold its annual municipal barbecue June 28, the Friday before the Canada Day long weekend.



Councillor Debbie Rose summed up council’s feelings on the matter, saying it was important for the town to hold the event given its success last year.



Councillor Brian Gilroy agreed, saying they could follow Big Lakes County’s lead and present the Citizen-of-the-Year award the same time.



Last year, council held the barbecue in the east parking lot.



Big Lakes County holds its annual barbecue and Wall of Fame ceremony June 20.