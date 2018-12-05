Season’s Greetings – Support Your Community

Extend your Wishes of the Season!

Donate to the High Prairie Beautification Association. For only $10.00, your donation will support the Association activities, including the Light Up.

Your donation will put you, your business or your family name at the big Christmas Card outside the Anglican Church / Second Wind Store in High Prairie. PLUS, your card will appear in rotation on the front page of this web site, and on the big online page HERE.

All proceeds go to the Association. Donations can be made to any Association executive member, at the South Peace News office in downtown High Prairie, or use the online form HERE

Online payments are processed securely by PayPal. Thank you for your support.