Season starts with Opening Tournament 2017

Tom Henihan

Spotlight

The Smoky River Regional Golf Course, Opening Tournament had 43 players participate in the June 17 and 18 two-day event.

The tournament got under way on both days at approximately 9.30 in the morning and the event enjoyed excellent weather throughout the weekend.

The first round Saturday was sponsored by ATB Financial $5,000, second round was Kimlake Ventures for $10,000.

Sunday first round was sponsored by McLennan Liquor Store $10,000 and second round Jonesie’s Hair Boutique $10,000.

Cash prizes were given to those that placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd in each flight and golfers also had a chance at 4 hole-in-one prizes: first round Saturday sponsored by ATB Financial $5,000, second round Kimlake Ventures $10,000, first round Sunday McLennan Liquor Store $10,000 and second round Jonesie’s Hair Boutique $10,000. Unfortunately, nobody got to claim any of the hole-in-one prizes.

There were also closest to the pin, longest drive, longest putt prizes sponsored by J & G Glass, Turcotte Construction, Lonnie Willier and the Smoky River Regional Golf Course Men’s League.

The tournament’s overall success depended on all involved: groundskeepers, clubhouse staff, and volunteers and of course those who participated in the event.

The registration fee for the tournament included a roast beef supper on Saturday evening, prepared by Darlene Payou.

The winners of the Men’s Championship Flight were 1st place Doug Chalifoux, 2nd Denis Turcotte and 3rd Leo Giroux.

Winners of the Ladies Championship Flight were 1st place Joanne Bekewich, 2nd Hazel Laboucan, and 3rd Denise Lamouche.

Winner of each flight:

Ladies 1st Flight, Fern Laderoute – Ladies 2nd Flight, Lucie Gagnon.

Men’s 1st Flight, Earl Ominiyak – Men’s 2nd Flight, Kevin Thunder – Men’s 3rd Flight, Paul Chalifoux – Men’s 4th Flight, Jesse Emard – Men’s 5th Flight, Smiley Chalifoux.