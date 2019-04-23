Scrapping carbon tax a good start

Let’s cut right to the chase.



Some great news is on the horizon: High Prairie citizens and all Albertans can look forward to price decreases in stores very, very soon.



The dreaded provincial carbon tax is soon to be the way of the dinosaur, surely to die a quick and – I hope – very painful death.



Good times are surely ahead because all those Conservative merchants who owned businesses complained bitterly – and rightly so! – when this ludicrous tax was forced upon them.



So what did merchants do? They had no choice but to raise prices to compensate for increased costs. Fair enough.



However, now with costs decreasing once the carbon tax is repealed, prices must go down, right? Logically, there can be no other outcome.



“When pigs fly!” I am told when I present my argument.



Why is this so hard to understand? I am no expert but it is easy to understand simple economics. When costs go up, prices must go up or you go broke very, very fast.



When the carbon tax is repealed, it makes every bit of logical sense that prices should go down but they almost never do.



Why?



Part of the biggest reason is consumers are now used to paying the higher fees. Many have never liked it, but it became a sorry fact of life and one of the major reasons the NDP was ousted from government. Now that consumers are used to pay the higher prices, merchants rub their hands together at the possibility of higher profits. They have no intention of passing the savings along to their customers.



The UCP, knights in shining armour, promise to repeal the tax. They had better or all hell will break loose. Too bad they couldn’t force the savings onto the consumer at the same time but that’s free enterprise.



There are some bills that have to go down. The Town of High Prairie, for example, still collects carbon tax on its gas bills and sends a cheque to Edmonton. It will be deleted so a savings has to be realized.



Savings at the pumps? Same thing. We are all confident, however, that the oil and gas companies will still find a way to rape and pillage the consumer as they always do. They can’t help it. It’s in their nature. Greedy slobs!



Meanwhile, they take their monstrous profits and leave unsightly lots in the middle of towns like High Prairie. They must be so proud. Oh well, some bean counter at the corporate office in Calgary doesn’t give a rat’s ass what High Prairie looks like. Or Peace River, or Grande Prairie, or dozens of other towns in Alberta.



The fact is the consumer is beat to death. He never wins. If it isn’t government reaching into his pockets, it’s the service and goods providers.



There are options. You can retreat to the bush and make a living off the land. Be prepared to give up your satellite dish, TV programs, indoor plumbing, and other perks we enjoy.



Or, stay at home and gut it out.



The problem is, for the last several years, costs are out of control. The consumer is falling further and further behind. We can’t look to government for help because they are the biggest spenders.



The UCP promises better times are ahead. Scrapping the carbon tax is a good start, but there’s a heck of a lot more work to do.



The consumer has been tarred and feathered enough. Sometime in the near future, things are going to get a lot worse because more and more people cannot afford the high prices being charged.



It is very scary to see where we will be in 10 years. The state of affairs in the last 10 years does not leave me optimistic.