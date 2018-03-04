Scoring system proposed for hamlet grants

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Changes have been proposed for hamlet recreation and culture funding in Big Lakes County.



At its regular meeting Feb. 14, council tabled a proposed policy to its next regular meeting Feb. 28.



“We have too many councillors away to discuss it now,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



The draft policy introduces a scoring system to determine funding.



“We want to ensure a clear and fair process in grant applications and approvals,” says Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“While administration is working on a comprehensive grants policy, we would like to implement changes to the hamlet recreation policy for the 2019 budget year as soon as possible to give organizations time to adjust their own budgets and familiarize themselves with the new policy and application processes through several training opportunities.”



Proposed changes were proposed by a review committee.



The draft policy presents several new guidelines.



Council recognizes only one hamlet community organization will be eligible for hamlet funding including the Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture, Faust Community League, Grouard Community Association, Joussard Community Association and Kinuso Community Association.



Funding would be based on population, and each application would be assessed on a scoring system of a maximum 100 points or per cent.



The application would be scored on various factors:



-Facility and programming – maximum 45 points.

-User days – 10.

-Number of users per year – 10.

-Commitment to recreation focus and shown use of funding towards operational costs – 10.

-Initiatives to show sustainability – 10.

-Partnerships with local groups to offer access to the facility at lower cost – 5.

-Alternative funding resources – 10.



Maximum additional funding is $50,000.



Identified hamlet community organizations which receive annual hamlet recreation operating grant allocations are not eligible for events and sponsorship grant funding, the policy proposes.