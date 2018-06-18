School seeks partnerships

Richard Froese

South Peace News

E.W. Pratt High School is seeking funding support to enable more students to engage in extra-curricular activities.



Big Lakes County council responded to the letter from principal Neil Barry at its regular meeting June 13.



Specifically, the school invites sponsorship donations of $200 for citizenship awards to support students in extracurricular activities, states a letter from the school.



“We are trying to encourage achievement inside and outside of the classroom and extra-curricular clubs, sports and activities are a key to motivating students, making learning fun and building school spirit,” says Barry.



“Many of our students come from low and mid-income families where it can be tough to support them in all ways they would like.”



Pratt administration is calling for support from municipalities, businesses, organizations and citizens.



Big Lakes council welcomes students to work for the funding.



“We support extra-curricular activities,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



“They’re old enough that they should work for it.”



He notes council has granted funding to students before through the roadside clean-up program that supports and provides funding to volunteers and organizations.



“We could gladly pay them up to $500,” Matthews says.



The school is open to various options to support students.



“We understand that while monetary donations offer the most flexibility to schools, they are not always possible due to budgetary or funding constraints,” Barry says.



“In-kind donations of products, labour or prizes can also make a big difference.”



All donors will be recognized on the Pratt Donor Wall at the school.



Funding may be designated for various extra-curricular opportunities such as athletics, clubs, school projects such as a new scoreboard, breakfast program, school beautification and staff appreciation.



Further, funding would also be appreciated for convocation, general awards, school trips, and cultural events.



For more information, phone the school at [780] 523-3813 or e-mail to nbarry@hpsd.ca.