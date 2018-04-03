School News – Spell-a-Thon returns to HPE April 12

Joseph Gill

Kyla Klingsch

HPE Reporters

This is Kyla and Joseph here with this week’s South Peace News report from High Prairie Elementary School.

In Grade KR, students had fun using green puffy paint to decorate shamrocks. They used green food colouring with vinegar, and used eyedroppers to drop the green vinegar onto the baking soda to making green leprechaun sand.

Grade 4W and 4P students have been learning about archery with principal Mitch Hammond and vice principal Kim Corless. Students were very excited to retell a story with the help of an ozobot. An ozobot is a tiny toy robot that can be coded to do different actions.

Students from six different schools got to take part in the annual KTC-NSD sports Grades 4-6 Basketball Championship in Grouard. HPE was in Pod A and won its first game against Grouard. Unfortunately, Asia Badger’s shot to tie the second game with Gift Lake was after the final bell and HPE lost. Thanks to Deen Flett and the staff from Grouard Northland School for organizing a great event.

Students in Grade 3L are thinking about what their life will be like in 25 years.

Grade 1S is so excited to start its Building Things unit in Science. They are also starting measurement in Math. They hope everyone has a great spring break.

In Language Arts, Grade 6M students have written poetry that created beautiful imagery. In Science, they have experimented with making parachutes, planes, and balloon rockets to see how far they could glide. So much fun!

Our Spell-A-Thon is coming back to our school on April 12. This year the money raised will be used to provide all HPE students with a fantastic opportunity to learn all about and take part in, inline skating.

Students will be taking home a Spell-A-Thon package. They may be asking family and friends to pledge any amount they wish for each word that is spelled correctly on the spelling test, or they may make a flat donation.

The test will be given on April 12. The tests will be graded and sent home on Friday, April 13. Please begin collecting payment on your pledges right away.

The handgames team is working hard to get ready for the Divisional Tournament. They are practicing their drumming and game strategies.

Have a great week and check in with us next week to see what’s happening at HPE