School News – Joussard Grade 6 students fire rocket

Butch Gagnon, director of maintenance, High Prairie School Division, takes time in his busy day to teach Grade 2 students how the school is heated.

Diamond

Calliou-Calahasen

Joussard Reporter

Hello from Joussard School! This is Diamond bringing you our news once again. Thank you for checking in with my report and I hope you find it interesting.

In kindergarten, our students are all excited about Easter. They informed me they made Easter eggs for their party on Thursday. The little kids were also happy to tell me about a new dollhouse they got and that they are having a great time working together to assemble it.

Our Grade 1 students told me about making 3-D umbrellas. This is fun and it is also helping them to remember what 3-D means. The students are also happy about learning to play Capture the Flag in P.E. And, they are excited to run the awards assembly on Thursday. They may be small yet, but these students already know how to make announcements, to introduce people and to use a microphone while doing so. We are so proud of our little leaders in Grade 1!

In Grade 2, our students are learning about temperature in Science. They learned about how buildings are heated and had a wonderful visit from Butch Gagnon, High Prairie School Division’s maintenance director. He took them upstairs into the top part of our school and showed them how the school is heated. This was an incredible learning experience for the students and they are very thankful to Gagnon for taking time out of his busy day to teach them.

Grade 3 students reported they are using regrouping methods to subtract numbers in Math. In P.E., the students are having a great time learning how to play floor hockey. The students also had fun and learned lots with Mostafa Kamar as they completed a coding activity with him. If the students were able to complete all of the steps in a specific amount of time, they earned a special certificate. Grade 3 had two happy students who accomplished this!

In Grade 4, our students told me they are practicing their division and multiplication skills. In Social Studies, they are researching different groups of people who immigrated to Alberta.

Our Grade 5 students are learning all about the fur trade that happened in Canada. This is very interesting and was an important part of our history. The Grade 5 kids also told me they are learning how to play volleyball in P.E.

In Grade 6, our students have been very busy. They have learned how rockets are propelled by setting one off – very exciting! They have also learned how to extract DNA from an onion. In Math, they are learning how to simplify fractions and in L.A., they are learning how to write and then ‘Blabberize’ their biographies.

The Grade 6 class also had a wonderful visit from Lindsay Strebchuk and Kyle Tucker of Prairie River Junior High School. They taught our students all about the great stuff that happens at PRJH and many of our kids are planning to go there next year.

We hope everyone has a great Easter and spring break. We will be back after our holiday. Please look for our report then.

Grade 3 students, Taelin Campbell, left, and Raydyn Chalifoux, proudly display the certificates they earned by completing a complex coding activity.