School donates $4,500 to student with cancer

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A senior high school student battling cancer has received major funding support from her school.

Kelsi Smith accepted a cheque of $4,509.50 from St. Andrew’s School on Nov. 15 after returning from more treatment in Edmonton.

“It’s great that even though I’m not at school, they support me and my family and show their love of care,” says Smith, a Grade 11 student, and daughter of Rodney and Michelle Smith.

Funds were raised from Cuts for Kelsi and Carnival for Kelsi on Oct. 6 just before the Thanksgiving weekend.

Smith was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in May 2017 and is currently in her fourth of six chemotherapy cycle.

“Kelsi is responding well to treatment at Stollery Children’s Hospital and she’s maintained a positive attitude,” says mother Michelle Smith.

The young student is also taking physiotherapy to rebuild her muscle strength.

Smith will continue chemotherapy for another 13 weeks and will hopefully return to school by the end of February, her mother says.

The parents are grateful the love extended.

“Community and family support is really important in helping an individual heal,” Smith says.

“We consider the school a family.”

That has inspired them to return the gift of love.

“The amount of support we received, we will be sure to give back in any way we can,” Smith says.

School leaders were more than happy to share with the family.

“It is a pleasure to support Kelsi and her family,” principal Marc Lamoureux says.

“I think students, teachers, and the community really went out of their way to create a great support for a student.”

St. Andrew’s School’s response is a perfect example of Fostering Communities of Care, says a news release from Holy Family Catholic Regional Division.

“We knew right away that we wanted to do something for Kelsi and her family,” says teacher Joanne Lasher, who organized the event.

“We wanted a day to come together as a school and to fundraise for Kelsi and her family to help with the many expenses that come with so many trips for treatment.”

Several male teachers lost their hair in the fundraiser.