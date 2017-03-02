School division studies extended boundaries

Spotlight Staff

High Prairie School Division could be growing, geographically, with a possible vote in local government elections this fall.

During its monthly meeting Jan. 20, the board of trustees discussed the current boundaries, says an HPSD news release.

One option considered would be to extend the HPSD boundaries for electors to vote in the municipal elections in October.

HPSD psychologist Colin Collett presented and outlined data collected from the Tell Them From Me survey.

He spoke to the social engagement portions of the survey and the custom questions that the division added which focused on nutrition and food security.

Collett reported on the upcoming meeting for the health champions and Kyle Tucker and Trent Lizee would attend the conference to represent the division.

After reviewing the information around Naloxone kits, the board learned that they are not available to school divisions at this time.

Trustees reviewed the Building Collaboration and Capacity in Education grant and an upcoming meeting with the local First Nations and Métis education personnel.

The board approved the three-year capital plan as presented.