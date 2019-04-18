School board byelection set for June 17

Nominations open for High Prairie trustee

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Nominations are now open for a trustee for the High Prairie area in the High Prairie School Division.



The board confirmed an election day of June 17 at its regular board meeting April 17, says a news release from HPSD.



A new trustee will fill a vacant seat after Karen Henkel resigned in December, effective April 18.



Eligible candidates may pick up nomination forms at the HPSD Learning Support Centre until nomination day May 6.



Nominations will be accepted until noon that day.



Candidates must reside within the ward in which the election is being held.



They also must be aware of the jurisdiction boundaries of both the separate and public school boards to determine their residency.



Candidates must be at least 18 years old, a Canadian citizen, have lived in Alberta for at least six consecutive months immediately preceding nomination day, and be a resident in the ward.



Employees of the school division are not eligible.



Henkel became a trustee in October 2010 and chaired the board for the past four years.



A new trustee will fill the term that ends in October 2021.



Henkel is the second leader on the board to resign since last fall.



Board vice-chair Joy McGregor resigned as a Slave Lake trustee last October.



Three candidates were on that ballot in that byelection Feb. 4.



For more information, phone the school division at (780) 523-3337 or visit the website at hpsd.ca.